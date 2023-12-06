Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

