Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Pool Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of POOL opened at $353.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $295.95 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

