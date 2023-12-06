Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 98,168 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 534,945 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

