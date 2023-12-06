Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %

ESP stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.