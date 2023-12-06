Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $2.94 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.94 billion and $486.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.39 or 0.00046266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,066.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00167203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.70 or 0.00573442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.00391479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00119186 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,385,461 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

