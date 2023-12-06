Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Eversource Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after purchasing an additional 416,731 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

