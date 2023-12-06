Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

EXPGY opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

