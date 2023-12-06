Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after buying an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

XOM traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. 4,270,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,013,318. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $396.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

