First Financial Northwest, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

FFNW opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

