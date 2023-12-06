First Foundation Advisors Acquires New Shares in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.93% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMOT opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

