First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after buying an additional 5,120,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 9.4 %

NYSE BTI opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $42.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

