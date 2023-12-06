First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $162.79.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

