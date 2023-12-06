First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 42,662 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Citigroup upped their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

