First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 1.66% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Further Reading

