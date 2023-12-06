First Foundation Advisors Has $1.33 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $145.90. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

