First Foundation Advisors Has $1.75 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

