First Foundation Advisors Has $1.92 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 147,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

