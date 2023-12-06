First Foundation Advisors Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $309.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.35 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

