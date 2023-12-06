First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

XEL opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

