First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

