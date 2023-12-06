First Foundation Advisors Purchases 97 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

