First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.24.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

