First Foundation Advisors Sells 155 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Shares of EL opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

