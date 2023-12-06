First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,337 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ball were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ball by 849.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 807,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.
Ball Price Performance
NYSE:BALL opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.
Insider Transactions at Ball
In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ball
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Selling the news in MongoDB is a buy-the-dip opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.