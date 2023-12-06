First Foundation Advisors Sells 5,195 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

