First Foundation Advisors Sells 83 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $571.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $599.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

