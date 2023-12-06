First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.94. 4,344,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,705,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,994,000 after buying an additional 274,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,718,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 145,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,374,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 290,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.