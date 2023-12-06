First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 75,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,984. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.