First US Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.