Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Position Decreased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,677 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises approximately 2.7% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.12% of Flex worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Flex by 306.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,145,000 after buying an additional 2,461,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

