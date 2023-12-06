Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLNT

Fluent Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Fluent

Fluent stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.41. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 194,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.