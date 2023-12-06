FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at FMC
In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FMC Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of FMC stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $133.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About FMC
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
