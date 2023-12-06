Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Lowered by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,497 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.22% of Foot Locker worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 428,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

