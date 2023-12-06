Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 274,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 162,677 shares.The stock last traded at $24.66 and had previously closed at $24.89.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

