Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

