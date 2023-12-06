Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.