Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,908 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Summit Materials worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

