Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $63,065,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

