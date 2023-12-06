Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,728 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.