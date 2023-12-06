Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.39. The stock had a trading volume of 396,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,008. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.