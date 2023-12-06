FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Tecsys Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Tecsys Stock Performance

TCS opened at C$31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of C$470.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.20 and a beta of 0.65. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$23.75 and a 52-week high of C$34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.47.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million.

Tecsys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

