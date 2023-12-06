FY2024 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.