Gala Trading Up 13.4% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $848.68 million and $199.58 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 28,478,070,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,131,551,507 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

