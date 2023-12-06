Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648,480.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

