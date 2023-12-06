Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $23,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

