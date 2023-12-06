GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,633,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after buying an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTLB

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.