GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.45

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.45 and last traded at $102.07, with a volume of 323673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,271 shares of company stock worth $12,394,744. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

