Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 4.0 %

GORO stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

