Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 122,673 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,673 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 27.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 399,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

