Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 20,000 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 92.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after buying an additional 975,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.